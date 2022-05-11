President of Czech Republic allows 103 Czechs to fight in Ukrainian Armed Forces

President of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman signed a decision on the consent to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine 103 citizens of the Czech Republic, Press Secretary of the Czech presidential office Jiří Ovčáček has said.

"President of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman signed a decision on the consent to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine 103 citizens on the basis of their applications submitted in accordance with law No.585/2004 on military service and its consolidation. The decision is subject to countersignature of the Prime Minister," Ovčáček said on his Twitter on Wednesday.

He said the decision of the president should be signed by the country's prime minister.