UNSC meeting on humanitarian situation in Ukraine to be held on Thurs – media

The UN Security Council (UNSC) will meet on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on May 12, CNN reports.

According to the TV channel, the UN Security Council will hold an open meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on Thursday morning at the request of France and Mexico.

It is noted that the UN humanitarian office and UNICEF representatives will brief the UNSC at this time. Voting is not scheduled.