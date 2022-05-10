Facts

10:56 10.05.2022

US Congress may soon vote to expand aid to Ukraine to $40 bln – media

US Congress may soon vote to expand aid to Ukraine to $40 bln – media

The U.S. House of Representatives may vote on Tuesday to give Ukraine $39.8 billion in additional aid, media reported, citing informed sources.

Reports note that Democratic lawmakers have already agreed to the proposal, which exceeds President Joe Biden's earlier request of $33 billion for this purpose. Sources say the new proposal includes an additional $3.4 billion for military aid and $3.4 billion for humanitarian aid.

Senate leaders, according to sources, said they were also prepared to act quickly to get the bill signed into law by the president as soon as possible.

The COVID-19 supplemental funding proposal, which some Democrats wanted to merge with emergency funding for Ukraine, will now be considered separately.

Earlier, Biden issued a statement urging lawmakers to pass the bill and submit it for his signature in the next few days.

