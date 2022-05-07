Facts

14:56 07.05.2022

Some 223 children killed in Ukraine because of Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Some 223 children killed in Ukraine because of Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

As of the morning of May 7, 2022, more than 633 children were affected in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation: 223 children were killed and more than 410 were wounded, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO).

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories, it said on Telegram.

Children were most affected in Donetsk region - 139, Kyiv region - 116, Kharkiv region - 98, Chernihiv region - 68, Kherson region - 46, Mykolaiv region - 44, Luhansk region - 37, Zaporizhia region - 27, Sumy region - 17, and in Kyiv city - 16.

On May 5, as a result of enemy shelling of residential buildings in the village of. Chervona Poliana, Izium district, Kharkiv region, an 11-year-old boy was wounded.

On May 4, a 6-month-old baby was wounded as a result of shelling.

As a result of the daily bombardment and shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages by Russian armed forces, 1,635 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 126 of them were completely destroyed.

Tags: #children #war #killed
