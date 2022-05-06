Facts

16:30 06.05.2022

SBU: 11 Russian snipers taken prisoner in Kharkiv region, Russian special services' agent detained in Zhytomyr region

2 min read
SBU: 11 Russian snipers taken prisoner in Kharkiv region, Russian special services' agent detained in Zhytomyr region

Since the beginning of Russian military operations in Ukraine, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has eliminated over 140 enemy subversive reconnaissance units and exposed 4,000 collaborators, SBU spokesperson Artem Dekhtiarenko has said.

"In Kharkiv region, during a special operation by the SBU, some 11 Russian snipers were captured. The detainees were part of the so-called 115th regiment of the subversive reconnaissance unit, which fired at Ukrainian positions," Dekhtiarenko said in a video statement posted on the SBU Telegram channel on Friday.

According to him, in Khmelnytsky region, the SBU military counterintelligence neutralized an enemy subversive reconnaissance unit of three people who were planning sabotage in the region.

In Zhytomyr region, as the SBU spokesperson said, an agent of the Russian special services was detained, who collected intelligence on the number and combat readiness of the aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "The attacker turned out to be an official of one of the defense enterprises of our state," Dekhtiarenko said.

The spokesperson of the Ukrainian special service also said that in Sumy region, the head of one of the city councils, his deputy and a local deputy were exposed for cooperation with the enemy.

"Two more collaborators were detained in Kyiv region, who contributed to the 'quartering' of the aggressors, helped them navigate the terrain of Bucha district, and took part in looting and abducting of Ukrainian patriots," Dekhtiarenko said.

Tags: #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:56 29.04.2022
SBU detains Russian soldiers who tried to seize Pivdennoukrainska NPP

SBU detains Russian soldiers who tried to seize Pivdennoukrainska NPP

13:00 14.04.2022
Russia tries to use criminals to undermine situation in Odesa – SBU

Russia tries to use criminals to undermine situation in Odesa – SBU

14:59 12.04.2022
SBU: Russia planned creation of ‘people's republics’ in western regions of Ukraine

SBU: Russia planned creation of ‘people's republics’ in western regions of Ukraine

15:04 07.04.2022
SBU to identify everyone involved in atrocities in Bucha, other cities of Kyiv region

SBU to identify everyone involved in atrocities in Bucha, other cities of Kyiv region

15:40 06.04.2022
Law enforcers document Russia's war crimes in Bucha, Borodianka – prosecutor's office

Law enforcers document Russia's war crimes in Bucha, Borodianka – prosecutor's office

11:21 06.04.2022
SBU obtains secret maps of Russian forces showing plans to capture entire Donetsk region

SBU obtains secret maps of Russian forces showing plans to capture entire Donetsk region

12:49 25.03.2022
SBU archive documenting repression against Ukraine by USSR destroyed – State archives head

SBU archive documenting repression against Ukraine by USSR destroyed – State archives head

17:44 22.03.2022
SBU creates generalized portrait of occupier based on documents of prisoners of war: school education, liter of vodka in diet

SBU creates generalized portrait of occupier based on documents of prisoners of war: school education, liter of vodka in diet

13:05 21.03.2022
SBU publishes interception of Kadyrov fighters' conversation: they work as barrage detachments, suffer losses

SBU publishes interception of Kadyrov fighters' conversation: they work as barrage detachments, suffer losses

09:42 17.03.2022
SBU rejects Russian defense ministry's statements about plans to use poison

SBU rejects Russian defense ministry's statements about plans to use poison

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian servicemen hit Russian frigate in Black Sea using Neptune missile – media

President signs law on de-Sovietization of Ukrainian legislation

Russian troops fire evacuation vehicle on territory of Azovstal

War in Ukraine kills at least 3,280 civilians, 3,541 more wounded – UN

Russia has lost almost 25,000 soldiers, 199 aircraft and 155 helicopters in Ukraine since start of invasion - General Staff

LATEST

Ukrainian servicemen hit Russian frigate in Black Sea using Neptune missile – media

President signs law on de-Sovietization of Ukrainian legislation

Zelensky, FMs of Baltic states discuss support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression

Russian troops fire evacuation vehicle on territory of Azovstal

War in Ukraine kills at least 3,280 civilians, 3,541 more wounded – UN

Enemy trying to storm Severodonetsk in several directions – regional authorities

Mayor of Kyiv hands over to troops 5,000 bulletproof vests, 5,000 helmets received with support of Ukrainian World Congress

Situation for buying back eurobonds, VRIs favorable – Finance Minister

OHCHR records 6,731 civilian deaths and injuries from war in Ukraine since Feb 24

Third evacuation operation from Mariupol continues - UN Secretary General

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD