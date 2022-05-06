SBU: 11 Russian snipers taken prisoner in Kharkiv region, Russian special services' agent detained in Zhytomyr region

Since the beginning of Russian military operations in Ukraine, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has eliminated over 140 enemy subversive reconnaissance units and exposed 4,000 collaborators, SBU spokesperson Artem Dekhtiarenko has said.

"In Kharkiv region, during a special operation by the SBU, some 11 Russian snipers were captured. The detainees were part of the so-called 115th regiment of the subversive reconnaissance unit, which fired at Ukrainian positions," Dekhtiarenko said in a video statement posted on the SBU Telegram channel on Friday.

According to him, in Khmelnytsky region, the SBU military counterintelligence neutralized an enemy subversive reconnaissance unit of three people who were planning sabotage in the region.

In Zhytomyr region, as the SBU spokesperson said, an agent of the Russian special services was detained, who collected intelligence on the number and combat readiness of the aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "The attacker turned out to be an official of one of the defense enterprises of our state," Dekhtiarenko said.

The spokesperson of the Ukrainian special service also said that in Sumy region, the head of one of the city councils, his deputy and a local deputy were exposed for cooperation with the enemy.

"Two more collaborators were detained in Kyiv region, who contributed to the 'quartering' of the aggressors, helped them navigate the terrain of Bucha district, and took part in looting and abducting of Ukrainian patriots," Dekhtiarenko said.