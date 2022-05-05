Facts

08:52 05.05.2022

Russian troops launch missile attack on railway facility in Dnipro

Russian troops fired missiles at a railway infrastructure facility in Dnipro, the Ukrzaliznytsia press service said.

"Russian troops continue to fire accurately at the railway infrastructure. Another missile attack on the railway infrastructure in Dnipro," the company said on the Telegram channel.

There are no injuries reported among the railroad workers.

The extent of the damage will be assessed after the end of the air raid alert.

