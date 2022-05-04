Russian troops fire at Dnipro center – mayor

Russian troops are shelling the central part of the city of Dnipro, Mayor Borys Filatov has said.

"Shelling right in the center of Dnipro. We are not leaving the shelters! We are waiting for official information from the military administration," Filatov said on Facebook.

Shelling is also underway on the territory of Cherkasy region, Head of Cherkasy regional state administration Ihor Taburets said.

"Cherkasy, ​​do not panic! Air defense is working. Stay in shelters," Taburets said on his Telegram channel.