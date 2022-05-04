Facts

12:53 04.05.2022

Putin's dpty chief of staff arrives in Mariupol destroyed by Russian invaders to prepare for May 9 ‘parade’ - Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Intelligence Agency

Putin's dpty chief of staff arrives in Mariupol destroyed by Russian invaders to prepare for May 9 ‘parade’ - Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Intelligence Agency

First Deputy Head of the Russian presidential administration Sergey Kiriyenko, who has become the new Kremlin supervisor for issues related to the ORDLO, arrived in Mariupol to prepare "celebrations" in the city destroyed by the Russian occupiers on May 9, the Main Intelligence Office of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

"Sergey Kiriyenko, first deputy head of the Russian presidential administration in charge of domestic policy issues, arrived in ruined Mariupol. It is known that it was he who recently became the new Kremlin supervisor of issues in the ORDLO. The main task of Putin's official is the preparation of 'celebrations' on May 9," the report says.

According to the Intelligence Office, the occupiers refuse to hold a holiday in occupied Donetsk, including a simulated military parade, so there are currently no preparations for these issues in ORDLO.

"Mariupol, according to the plans of the Rushists, should become the center of 'celebrations.' To this end, the central streets of the city are being urgently cleaned of rubble, bodies of dead and unexploded Russian ammunition," the Ukrainian spies specify. At the same time, a large-scale propaganda campaign continues, which will show the Russians stories about the ‘joy’ of local residents at seeing the occupiers. The Rushist propagandist Vladimir Solovyov and head of the occupation administration in Donetsk, Denis Pushylin, visited Mariupol to prepare materials accordingly.

