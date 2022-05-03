Russian Black Sea Fleet ships continue shelling civilian infrastructure in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which are located in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, continue to shell civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"The ships of the Black Sea Fleet in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas continue to carry out missile strikes against civilian infrastructure on the territory of Ukraine, to carry out the tasks of isolating the area of ​​combat operations, conducting reconnaissance and fire support in the coastal direction," the AFU said.