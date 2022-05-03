Facts

17:54 03.05.2022

Mariupol residents evacuated from Azovstal arrive in Zaporizhia, 156 people saved – city council

1 min read
Mariupol residents evacuated from Azovstal arrive in Zaporizhia, 156 people saved – city council

Evacuated people from Azovstal plant in Mariupol (Donetsk region) have already arrived in Zaporizhia, where they are receiving the necessary assistance, Mariupol City Council has said.

"We are grateful to all the participants in the evacuation mission, representatives of the UN, the International Red Cross and Minister Iryna Vereschuk. Thanks to the combined efforts, we managed to save Mariupol residents from this hell," Mayor Vadym Boichenko said, according to the city council's Telegram channel.

Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Vereschuk said that a total of 156 people were evacuated. She also said that several hundred more people remain on the territory of the plant.

The city council also said the UN humanitarian coordinator announced her readiness to repeat the operation to evacuate civilians from Azovstal.

Tags: #mariupol #azovstal
