Facts

17:41 03.05.2022

Berlin decides to supply PzH 2000 artillery mounts to Ukraine – media

Berlin decides to supply PzH 2000 artillery mounts to Ukraine – media

The German government has decided to supply Ukraine with PzH 2000 (German: Panzerhaubitze 2000) self-propelled artillery mounts, the Welt newspaper said on Tuesday.

This is about seven artillery mounts. Earlier, the Netherlands promised Kyiv five of the same. It is reported the training of the Ukrainian servicemen to use the mounts will take place in Germany.

According to the publication, the government and the department of the Federal Chancellor made a decision contrary to the advice of representatives of the Bundeswehr. They said that only 40 of the 119 units available were ready to use and needed by them.

Tags: #germany #pzh_2000
