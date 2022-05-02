Ukraine's victory in war with Russia depends on sanctions, weapons, prospects for EU membership – Kuleba

Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia depends on sanctions, weapons and prospects for EU membership, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"There are three issues on which Ukraine's victory in this war depends. These are sanctions, weapons and the prospect of Ukraine's membership in the EU," Kuleba said at a press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod in Kyiv on Monday.

Kuleba said that he and Kofod have a unanimous position that there should be no taboos when it comes to sanctions that should be applied against Russia.

"Regarding weapons, Denmark is doing everything in its power and at the bilateral level, and supports all collective decisions on the provision of weapons to Ukraine, and for this we are also grateful to it," he said.

The minister said "this war against Ukraine and all of Europe will continue as long as Putin believes that Ukraine has been left at a crossroads."

"And precisely because of this, the EU should continue the course it took after February 24 and contribute to the maximum possible European integration of Ukraine. The next decision that we expect is granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership. The issue of Ukraine's membership in the EU is literally the issue of war and peace in Europe," Kuleba said.