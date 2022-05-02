Facts

17:50 02.05.2022

Lives of Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol should not be left to Russian army, which continues to bomb their positions - Kuleba

1 min read
Lives of Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol should not be left to Russian army, which continues to bomb their positions - Kuleba

The lives of Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol should not be left to the discretion of the Russian army, which continues to bomb their positions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"All I can say now is that I can applaud the tireless efforts of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to make this a reality. But everything is very fragile, everything can fall apart at any moment, so it's better to wait until the evacuation is over." "At the same time, I would like to emphasize that these evacuation efforts are limited to civilians, and Ukrainian defenders, including severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers, their lives should not be left to the Russian army, which continues to bomb their positions. We will work tirelessly to make sure we save as many human lives as possible in Mariupol," Kuleba said at a press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod in Kyiv on Monday.

Tags: #mariupol
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:53 02.05.2022
Situation in Mariupol extremely difficult, city mainly under control of Russian armed forces - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Situation in Mariupol extremely difficult, city mainly under control of Russian armed forces - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

14:05 30.04.2022
Volodymyr Klitschko urges world community to force Russia to give 'corridor of life' to people of Mariupol

Volodymyr Klitschko urges world community to force Russia to give 'corridor of life' to people of Mariupol

15:53 29.04.2022
Russian occupiers conduct enhanced filtration measures in Mariupol, not letting men in/out – Denisova

Russian occupiers conduct enhanced filtration measures in Mariupol, not letting men in/out – Denisova

20:19 28.04.2022
Over 30,000 residents of Mariupol deported to Russia

Over 30,000 residents of Mariupol deported to Russia

14:44 25.04.2022
Ukraine ready to do everything to open humanitarian corridor from territory of Azovstal in Mariupol – Vereschuk

Ukraine ready to do everything to open humanitarian corridor from territory of Azovstal in Mariupol – Vereschuk

20:09 21.04.2022
Biden calls on Russia to create humanitarian corridors to let people get out from Mariupol

Biden calls on Russia to create humanitarian corridors to let people get out from Mariupol

19:16 21.04.2022
Vereschuk on work of humanitarian corridors from Mariupol on Thursday: Russia does not fulfill its obligations

Vereschuk on work of humanitarian corridors from Mariupol on Thursday: Russia does not fulfill its obligations

17:22 21.04.2022
Ukrainian soldiers remain in part of Mariupol – Zelensky

Ukrainian soldiers remain in part of Mariupol – Zelensky

14:21 21.04.2022
German FM says she and Russia discussing opening of humanitarian corridors in Mariupol

German FM says she and Russia discussing opening of humanitarian corridors in Mariupol

10:54 21.04.2022
Podoliak ready to hold special round of talks in Mariupol with Russia’s reps for withdrawal of military and civilian

Podoliak ready to hold special round of talks in Mariupol with Russia’s reps for withdrawal of military and civilian

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: War in Ukraine - murder from another point of view

Some 219 children killed, 405 wounded due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

Lavrov's anti-Semitic attacks on Ukrainian president, Jews absolutely unacceptable - MFA

Over 1,200 bodies of civilians already been found in Kyiv region

Situation in Mariupol extremely difficult, city mainly under control of Russian armed forces - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky: War in Ukraine - murder from another point of view

Some 219 children killed, 405 wounded due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

Lavrov's anti-Semitic attacks on Ukrainian president, Jews absolutely unacceptable - MFA

Over 1,200 bodies of civilians already been found in Kyiv region

Yermak: Lavrov's statement is manifestation of caveman anti-Semitism

Russia legal heir of Nazi ideology - Podoliak

Danish Foreign Minister visits Irpin

Yermak: Progress in negotiations with Russia - stopping the war, de-occupying territory

Russian hackers attack information systems across the country - Special Communication, Information Protection Service

Zelensky: Azov Battalion is part of Ukrainian army, has nothing to do with politics

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD