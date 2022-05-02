Lives of Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol should not be left to Russian army, which continues to bomb their positions - Kuleba

The lives of Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol should not be left to the discretion of the Russian army, which continues to bomb their positions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"All I can say now is that I can applaud the tireless efforts of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to make this a reality. But everything is very fragile, everything can fall apart at any moment, so it's better to wait until the evacuation is over." "At the same time, I would like to emphasize that these evacuation efforts are limited to civilians, and Ukrainian defenders, including severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers, their lives should not be left to the Russian army, which continues to bomb their positions. We will work tirelessly to make sure we save as many human lives as possible in Mariupol," Kuleba said at a press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod in Kyiv on Monday.