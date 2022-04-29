Facts

15:42 29.04.2022

Poland transfers 200 tanks, dozens of infantry fighting vehicles, combat drones, air-to-air missiles to Ukraine – media

Poland transfers 200 tanks, dozens of infantry fighting vehicles, combat drones, air-to-air missiles to Ukraine – media

As of April 29, Warsaw has already transferred military equipment and machinery to Ukraine for a total of PLN 7 billion (EUR 1.5 billion), Polskie radio said on Friday.

It is noted that, among other things, Poland delivered to Ukraine more than 200 T-72 tanks, which will be enough to form two brigades. Along with tanks, several dozen infantry fighting vehicles also arrived in Ukraine.

"Among the weapons that ended up in Ukraine are 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, as well as Hailstone multiple launch missile systems. Poland also transferred air-to-air missiles for MiG-29 and Su-27 aircraft. In addition to heavy equipment, Poland supplied to Ukraine drones of the Polish production WB Electronics, which serve, in particular, for reconnaissance operations. The Ukrainians themselves brag about the presence of Polish Warmate drones, similar to the American Switchblade," the radio said.

It clarifies that from the Polish arsenal, the Perun portable anti-aircraft missile systems were also delivered to Ukraine, which "already have on their account, so far unconfirmed officially, downed Russian helicopters."

Poland is also reportedly transferring large number of ammunition to Ukraine.

Tags: #poland
