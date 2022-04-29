Britain to send experts to help Ukraine investigate Russian atrocities

Britain will send a team of war crimes experts to support Ukraine in investigating Russian atrocities, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

"Russia has brought barbarity to Ukraine and committed vile atrocities, including against women. British expertise will help uncover the truth and hold Putin’s regime to account for its actions. Justice will be done," the British government quoted Truss as saying on the government’s website Friday.

The specialist team will assist the Ukrainian government as they gather evidence and prosecute war crimes and will include experts in conflict-related sexual violence. They will arrive in Poland in early May and meet international partners, NGOs, refugees and the Ukrainian government to scope out the assistance they can provide.