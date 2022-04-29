Facts

13:13 29.04.2022

Channel for missile components supply to Russia by enterprise, controlled by oligarch Deripaska, blocked - SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has stopped deliveries of components that can be used in rocketry to the Russian Federation by an enterprise of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, the Bureau reports on its website on Friday.

"Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation blocked the supply channel for components that can be used in the manufacture of Russian tactical missile system. Illegal supplies were carried out by an enterprise from the sphere of influence of the 'sanctioned' Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska," the SBI said.

According to the Bureau, in the course of a pretrial investigation into abuse of power by state officials, SBI investigators established that the Hlukhivsky quartzite quarry, owned by an offshore company of a Russian oligarch, was illegally mining high-purity quartzite, silicon and other minerals in the Banytsky deposit.

"The products were illegally exported to the Russian Federation. According to operational information, the silicon could be used by the aggressor in the manufacture of missiles, which then attacked the peaceful cities of Ukraine," the message says.

The State Bureau of Investigation notes that, as a result of joint actions of the State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutor General's Office, measures were taken to arrest the corporate rights of Deripaska's enterprise, land plots of deposits, other property (tractors, vehicles) and a corresponding petition was prepared.

"Currently, the property has been transferred to the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency," the SBI said.

#deripaska #sbi
