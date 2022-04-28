Facts

18:11 28.04.2022

Ukrainian military equipment to be repaired in Bulgaria – Zelensky

2 min read
Ukrainian military equipment to be repaired in Bulgaria – Zelensky

Following a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kirill Petkov, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the parties had reached agreements on the repair of Ukrainian military equipment in Bulgaria.

"Today, in a conversation with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, cooperation has been established for the repair of Ukrainian military equipment at the production facilities of Bulgaria. This is very important for Ukraine. I am sure that such cooperation will be beneficial for both Bulgarian companies and the Bulgarian economy. And for us, quality and deadlines because we are at war every day," Zelensky said at a briefing with the Bulgarian prime minister in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The parties also substantively discussed cooperation in the energy sector regarding the supply of electricity by Ukraine to Bulgaria.

"Ukraine is ready to supply electricity to Bulgaria. We are also interested in diversifying gas supplies in the region, in particular, through the use of the possibilities of the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline together with the Bulgarian side," the president said.

According to Zelensky, agreements have been reached between Ukraine and Bulgaria on the transportation of agricultural products from Ukraine through the Black Sea port of Varna. "In this area, prospects are opening up for us," he said.

In addition, Zelensky said the Ukrainian side will soon assist in resolving the issue with the Bulgarian ship, which is blocked in the port of Chornomorsk.

In turn, Prime Minister Petkov said: "As for your request for military and technical assistance, in particular regarding the repair and restoration of some military heavy equipment at Bulgarian enterprises. I think this will be a good opportunity for Ukraine and Bulgaria. We will be pleased to make such repair assistance for Ukraine".

Tags: #military #bulgaria
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:18 26.04.2022
Kuleba thanks Bulgarian PM for initiating collection of funds to help Ukraine

Kuleba thanks Bulgarian PM for initiating collection of funds to help Ukraine

15:21 23.04.2022
Over 20 states to take part in consultative meeting in Germany to assess Ukrainian military's needs - media

Over 20 states to take part in consultative meeting in Germany to assess Ukrainian military's needs - media

13:18 12.04.2022
Kyiv regional military administration recommends citizens not to return to de-occupied settlements yet

Kyiv regional military administration recommends citizens not to return to de-occupied settlements yet

15:05 10.04.2022
Ukrainian military shoots down Russian SU-34 aircraft that was trying to bombard Mykolaiv

Ukrainian military shoots down Russian SU-34 aircraft that was trying to bombard Mykolaiv

16:45 09.04.2022
President of Ukraine thanks Slovakian PM for military assistance

President of Ukraine thanks Slovakian PM for military assistance

16:15 09.04.2022
We see accumulation of Russian forces in Ukraine’s east and south

We see accumulation of Russian forces in Ukraine’s east and south

18:15 07.04.2022
Stoltenberg: Allies ready to provide Ukraine with more military support, understand urgency

Stoltenberg: Allies ready to provide Ukraine with more military support, understand urgency

15:55 06.04.2022
Vereschuk: Russian side sets condition for exchange of prisoners: military for military, civilians for civilians

Vereschuk: Russian side sets condition for exchange of prisoners: military for military, civilians for civilians

15:29 06.04.2022
Rada proposes to admit foreigners to military service in intelligence agencies during martial law in Ukraine

Rada proposes to admit foreigners to military service in intelligence agencies during martial law in Ukraine

15:14 04.04.2022
Ukrainian military tortured in captivity – Ombudsperson

Ukrainian military tortured in captivity – Ombudsperson

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some $467,000, EUR 87,000 seized from Medvedchuk's housekeeper during search

New exchange of prisoners takes place, 45 of our people released from Russian captivity - Vereschuk

Biden proposes to simplify use of confiscated assets of individuals to assist Ukraine

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

UN coordinator on Ukraine goes to Zaporizhia to prepare for evacuation from Mariupol

LATEST

German govt to continue arms supplies to Ukraine – Scholz

MPs propose to extend status of combatant to non-members of AFU, who take part in defense of Ukraine

Some $467,000, EUR 87,000 seized from Medvedchuk's housekeeper during search

In Ukraine, 20 outbreaks of infectious diseases registered in 1st quarter of 2022 - Public Health Center

Biden asks Congress for $33 bln to help Ukraine, European countries – TV

New exchange of prisoners takes place, 45 of our people released from Russian captivity - Vereschuk

As result of Russian shelling, 180,000 residents of Kremenchuk may be left without heat, hot water in next heating season

As result of enemy shelling of Pokotylivka in Kharkiv region, 2 people killed, 7 injured

Prosecutor General: involvement of 10 Russian servicemen in torturing civilians in Bucha established

UN Secretary General appeals to Russia to cooperate with ICC on killings in Bucha

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD