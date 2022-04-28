Ukrainian military equipment to be repaired in Bulgaria – Zelensky

Following a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kirill Petkov, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the parties had reached agreements on the repair of Ukrainian military equipment in Bulgaria.

"Today, in a conversation with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, cooperation has been established for the repair of Ukrainian military equipment at the production facilities of Bulgaria. This is very important for Ukraine. I am sure that such cooperation will be beneficial for both Bulgarian companies and the Bulgarian economy. And for us, quality and deadlines because we are at war every day," Zelensky said at a briefing with the Bulgarian prime minister in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The parties also substantively discussed cooperation in the energy sector regarding the supply of electricity by Ukraine to Bulgaria.

"Ukraine is ready to supply electricity to Bulgaria. We are also interested in diversifying gas supplies in the region, in particular, through the use of the possibilities of the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline together with the Bulgarian side," the president said.

According to Zelensky, agreements have been reached between Ukraine and Bulgaria on the transportation of agricultural products from Ukraine through the Black Sea port of Varna. "In this area, prospects are opening up for us," he said.

In addition, Zelensky said the Ukrainian side will soon assist in resolving the issue with the Bulgarian ship, which is blocked in the port of Chornomorsk.

In turn, Prime Minister Petkov said: "As for your request for military and technical assistance, in particular regarding the repair and restoration of some military heavy equipment at Bulgarian enterprises. I think this will be a good opportunity for Ukraine and Bulgaria. We will be pleased to make such repair assistance for Ukraine".