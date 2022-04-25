Russian troops continue offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, including missile, bomb strikes – AFU General Staff

Russian troops continue offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Area in order to defeat the Joint Forces grouping, establish full control over the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and hold the land route with the occupied Crimea, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Russian troops are carrying out missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure, including with the involvement of strategic bombers, ships and submarines. They are trying to destroy the supply routes of military and technical assistance from partner states. To do this, they are concentrating strikes on railway junctions," the AFU said on Facebook.

In addition, Russian troops continue to build up the long-range air defense system by moving additional anti-aircraft missile systems from the Russian territory, trying to create stocks of ammunition, logistics and special engineering equipment.

The Russian command does not stop searching for ways to replenish the losses of personnel in the units that are directly involved in the war on the territory of Ukraine.

There were no significant changes in the situation in Volyn, Polissia and Siversk directions. There were no signs of formation of offensive groupings by the enemy.

In Slobozhanske direction there is a partial blockade of Kharkiv, the destruction of its infrastructure, attacks on the positions of the defenders of Kharkiv region with the use of aviation and artillery.

In the area of ​​the city of Izium, the enemy tried to improve the tactical situation in the directions of Andriyivka – Zavody and Dibrovne – Kurulka carries out activities for the logistical support of the group of invaders.

In Donetsk and Tavriysk directions, the enemy, intensifying the shelling with the available fire weapons, tried to move deep into the territory of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Koroviy Yar and Rubizhne, to develop an offensive in the direction of Zaporizhia. Did not achieve success, suffered losses.

In Mariupol, Russian troops continue to destroy the city, blocking local residents and part of the Ukrainian troops in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant.

In Pivdennobuzk direction, Russia is concentrating its main efforts on the directions Kherson - Mykolaiv and Kherson - Krivy Rih. It regroups troops, consolidates on the ground, strengthens the grouping of cannon and rocket artillery, and accumulates ammunition and fuel and lubricants.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, in the urban-type settlement of Velyka Oleksandrivka, the occupiers announced to the local population the need to leave the settlement before April 28. Residents who do not comply with the order will be subject to forced evacuation.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region, in the city of Enerhodar, the Russian FSB continues to carry out filtration measures.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv and Luhansk regions, the occupying troops are engaged in looting, theft and robbery of the local population. Particular attention is paid to the seizure of alcoholic beverages and food.

"Ukrainian defenders and defenders hold the line and inflict losses on enemy troops in areas where active hostilities continue," the General Staff said.