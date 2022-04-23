Facts

11:31 23.04.2022

On Easter night, curfew in Kyiv and region will be in effect - Klitschko

1 min read
On Easter night, curfew in Kyiv and region will be in effect - Klitschko

A curfew in Kyiv and the region on Easter night will be in effect from 23:00 Saturday to 05:00 Sunday morning, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said.

"For the safety of citizens and to prevent possible provocations on Easter night, that is, from Saturday, April 23, to Sunday, April 24, the curfew in Kyiv and the region will be in effect from 23:00 (Saturday) to 05:00 am (Sunday)," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

At the same time, Klitschko noted that worship services in churches at night will be held online.

