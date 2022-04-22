Facts

16:18 22.04.2022

Russian troops export Ukrainian grain from occupied territories to Crimea - Denisova

Residents of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea record the export of grain from the territory of the temporarily occupied Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, which is the violation of Article 55 of the 1949 Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, Liudmyla Denisova, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said.

Denisova published an appeal to the UN Commission to investigate violations of human rights with a call to investigate the illegal export of Ukrainian grain by Russian invaders on her Facebook page.

"Residents of the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea report that they have recently noticed an increase in the number of freight trains, on the wagons of which "grain" is written. All of them belong to the North Caucasian Railways. Trains are sent to railway stations that border Kherson region. The Autonomous Republic of Crimea does not have its own grain reserves for export in such quantities," Denisova stressed.

According to her, grain is exported from the Russian-occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, where a large number of granaries with crops owned by Ukrainian owners are located.

"The aggressor obviously intends to take out Ukrainian grain. A few weeks ago, the rashists already stole grain from the port of Berdiansk ... I appeal to the UN Commission to investigate human rights violations during Russia's military invasion of Ukraine with a request to take into account these facts of Russia's violations of human rights in Ukraine," the Commissioner for Human Rights said.

According to her, residents of Crimea also record the sale on the peninsula of vegetables exported from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.

Tags: #grain #occupied_territories
