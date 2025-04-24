Zelenskyy links night strike on Ukraine with Russian pressure on America

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not link the Russian airstrike on Ukraine to his visit to South Africa, but does link the Russian attack to Russia's pressure on the United States.

"Today's attack is certainly one of the most complex, the most brazen on the part of Russia. 215, if I'm not mistaken, strike drones, ballistic missiles and other missiles were recorded. On civilian infrastructure, on people, on the residential sector, on various infrastructure facilities. That is, this is a serious blow. What is it connected with? I don't think I would connect it with the visit to South Africa," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa following the talks in South Africa.