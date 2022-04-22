PGO ensures seizure of over UAH 203 mln of ex-MP Yankovsky cooperating with Russia

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) secured the seizure of funds in the amount of more than UAH 203 million from the accounts of the former member of parliament of Ukraine from the Party of Regions, the office's website reported on Friday.

At the same time, the name of the ex-MP is not reported.

As it became known to Interfax-Ukraine from informed sources, this is Mykola Yankovsky, who in 1998-2006 was a member of parliament of the III-VI convocation from the Regions of Ukraine, United Ukraine, Party of Regions factions. Since 1988, he was the general director, then the president of the Stirol concern, located in the now occupied Horlivka (Donetsk region). In 2003, he was awarded the title Hero of Ukraine.

"According to investigators, the ex-member of the Party of Regions, close to the fugitive president, legalized abroad the income received from transactions in one of the concerns located in Donbas. He registered a company in the temporarily occupied city of Horlivka and retained control over pharmaceutical production. Carrying out economic activities, he collaborated with the occupation administration of the aggressor state to the detriment of the national security of Ukraine. By paying taxes and filling the budget of the pseudo-republic [the so-called "DPR"], the ex-MP actually provided financial assistance to illegal armed groups controlled by the Russian Federation in the context of combat operations against Ukraine," the PGO said.

The office exercises procedural guidance in the case of financing actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine and justifying, recognizing as legitimate, denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (Part 4 of Article 110-2 and Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Pretrial investigation is being carried out by the Main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).