OSCE Mission resumes activities from its base in Horlivka

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission has resumed patrolling from its forward patrol base in Horlivka, according to OSCE SMM Spot Report No.22/2021 on the organization's website.

"On 18 October, at 15.40, the SMM saw that the previously observed padlock and chain had been removed from the vehicle gates of its Forward Patrol Base (FPB) in Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39 kilometers north-east of Donetsk), and that the gates were open. In front of the FPB, the Mission observed a previously installed tent, but saw no people or vehicles nearby. The SMM left its FPB to conduct a patrol, and returned at 16.03," the mission said.