Facts

18:04 21.04.2022

Biden announces allocation of extra military assistance to Ukraine for another $ 800 mln

Biden announces allocation of extra military assistance to Ukraine for another $ 800 mln

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that the United States would allocate an additional $800 million military aid package to Ukraine, he said this during his speech on Thursday.

He announced another $800 million aid package to Ukraine to strengthen the country's ability to fight in the east, in Donbas.

According to him, this assistance package includes, in particular, heavy artillery, ammunition for it and tactical drones.

