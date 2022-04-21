Shmyhal: Russia's aggression will lead to global food crisis, possibly to famine in certain parts of world, but aid to Ukraine can stop it

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says Russian aggression will lead to a global food crisis and possibly famine in certain parts of the world, and assistance to Ukraine can stop this.

"Despite shelling and mining, Ukrainian farmers are carrying out sowing campaign. It is expected that 70-80% of last year's area will be sown with spring crops. We understand that Ukraine supplies food for almost 400 million people around the world. Some countries are almost 50% dependent on Ukrainian wheat. Russian aggression will lead to a global food crisis, and possibly to famine in some parts of the world. Helping Ukraine can stop this," Shmyhal wrote in a column for the Financial Times.

The prime minister stressed that support for Ukraine today is not just help to an individual state, it is help to the whole world.

"Due to the blocking of our ports and missile attacks on cities, some enterprises and most of the exports simply stopped. The budget deficit is growing every day. At this most difficult moment in our history, we need financial assistance from partner countries," he added.