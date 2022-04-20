Facts

18:02 20.04.2022

UN data on civilian casualty from war in Ukraine increases by 120 over day

3 min read
UN data on civilian casualty from war in Ukraine increases by 120 over day

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 00:00 on April 19 amounted to 5,121 civilians (4,966 in the report a day earlier), including 2,224 killed (2,104), the Office of the High Commissioner UN Human Rights said on Tuesday.

The daily summary traditionally states that the increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on April 19, as during these days OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous day, however, the increase in the number of deaths is the second largest the largest during the entire war.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration." the UN said in the document.

According to it, this concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the UN said.

According to confirmed UN data, 631 men, 383 women, 61 boys and 42 girls killed, while the gender of 70 children and 1,037 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 2,897 wounded were 59 girls and 64 boys, as well as 157 children whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to the previous day, according to the UN, three children were killed and three more were wounded.

OHCHR said that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on April 20, there were 746 (660) killed and 1,078 (1,070) wounded in government-controlled territory, and 79 (79) killed and 325 (320) wounded in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv, as well as in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions), the UN recorded 1,399 (1,365) killed and 1,494 (1,472) wounded.

The UN said in the report that, according to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, as of 08:00 am on April 20, 205 (205) children were killed, 373 (367) were wounded.

Tags: #ukraine #un #war
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:41 20.04.2022
Ukraine Square to appear in Tallinn

Ukraine Square to appear in Tallinn

20:54 19.04.2022
Germany reviewing list of weapons requested by Ukraine to find out what can be delivered quickly – Scholz

Germany reviewing list of weapons requested by Ukraine to find out what can be delivered quickly – Scholz

20:37 19.04.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 2,104 civilians, 2,862 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 2,104 civilians, 2,862 wounded – UN

18:43 19.04.2022
Westinghouse provides humanitarian aid to Ukrainian nuclear power plants

Westinghouse provides humanitarian aid to Ukrainian nuclear power plants

18:27 19.04.2022
Russian occupiers drop three-tonne bomb on Azovstal – MP

Russian occupiers drop three-tonne bomb on Azovstal – MP

18:18 19.04.2022
IMF estimates direct exposures of foreign banks to Ukraine at $11 bln

IMF estimates direct exposures of foreign banks to Ukraine at $11 bln

16:45 19.04.2022
Due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv on Tuesday, three people killed, 16 wounded – Synehubov

Due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv on Tuesday, three people killed, 16 wounded – Synehubov

11:23 19.04.2022
Ukrainian Steel Construction Center collecting projects, concepts for renewal of Ukraine

Ukrainian Steel Construction Center collecting projects, concepts for renewal of Ukraine

09:25 19.04.2022
During day, Ukrainian air defense destroys seven air targets of invaders - Command of Air Forces

During day, Ukrainian air defense destroys seven air targets of invaders - Command of Air Forces

17:48 18.04.2022
Fall of Ukrainian economy in March amounts to 45%, state budget deficit in 2022 may reach 26% of GDP – Dragon Capital

Fall of Ukrainian economy in March amounts to 45%, state budget deficit in 2022 may reach 26% of GDP – Dragon Capital

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia must pay for what it has done in Borodianka, many other locations in Ukraine – European Council President

European Commission to provide opinion on Ukraine's possibility for status of EU candidate member by end of June – Michel

Zelensky, Michel discuss tougher sanctions on Russia

I heard nothing about Russia's proposal – Zelensky

Humanitarian corridor agreed for evacuation of civilians from Mariupol on Wed – Vereschuk

LATEST

EU to clarify exact nature of support it can provide to Ukraine in rebuilding

Humanitarian corridor from Mariupol does not operate as planned today, Russian invaders fail to ensure ceasefire – Vereschuk

UN Secretary General requests meetings with Ukrainian, Russian presidents

We ready for each format of exchanging our people in Mariupol for Russians – Zelensky

Russia must pay for what it has done in Borodianka, many other locations in Ukraine – European Council President

European Commission to provide opinion on Ukraine's possibility for status of EU candidate member by end of June – Michel

Zelensky, Michel discuss tougher sanctions on Russia

Intl working group develops proposals for further strengthening anti-Russian sanctions

I heard nothing about Russia's proposal – Zelensky

Intl expert group presents plan to strengthen sanctions against Russian

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD