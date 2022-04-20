UN data on civilian casualty from war in Ukraine increases by 120 over day

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 00:00 on April 19 amounted to 5,121 civilians (4,966 in the report a day earlier), including 2,224 killed (2,104), the Office of the High Commissioner UN Human Rights said on Tuesday.

The daily summary traditionally states that the increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on April 19, as during these days OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous day, however, the increase in the number of deaths is the second largest the largest during the entire war.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration." the UN said in the document.

According to it, this concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the UN said.

According to confirmed UN data, 631 men, 383 women, 61 boys and 42 girls killed, while the gender of 70 children and 1,037 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 2,897 wounded were 59 girls and 64 boys, as well as 157 children whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to the previous day, according to the UN, three children were killed and three more were wounded.

OHCHR said that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on April 20, there were 746 (660) killed and 1,078 (1,070) wounded in government-controlled territory, and 79 (79) killed and 325 (320) wounded in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv, as well as in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions), the UN recorded 1,399 (1,365) killed and 1,494 (1,472) wounded.

The UN said in the report that, according to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, as of 08:00 am on April 20, 205 (205) children were killed, 373 (367) were wounded.