Mariupol is under heavy bombardment with super-heavy bombs, but no one been hiding in hospital near Azovstal for long time

Advisor to the mayor of besieged Mariupol Petro Andriuschenko confirmed the information about the bombing of the area around Azovstal plant by Russian invaders with super-heavy bombs, but denied reports that civilians were hiding in a hospital near the plant.

"Mariupol, in particular the area of Azovstal, is under heavy bombardment of super-heavy bombs. But no one has been hiding in the area around Azovstal for a long time, especially in the previously destroyed hospital building," Andriuschenko said in Telegram on Tuesday.

Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko did not confirm the information that one of the super-heavy bombs hit the hospital near Azovstal, where civilians were allegedly hiding.

"As an official and authorized to make statements, I cannot confirm this information now. According to my operational sources and sources from which we receive information, there was an explosion, but the facts of mass destruction of the local population and servicemen have not been confirmed at the moment. I will immediately inform the President's Office and the Command of the Armed Forces accordingly," Kyrylenko said on the air of the national telethon, answering the presenter's question about whether the super-heavy bomb of the occupiers could really have fallen on the hospital, in which civilians were allegedly hiding.