Facts

19:31 19.04.2022

Mariupol is under heavy bombardment with super-heavy bombs, but no one been hiding in hospital near Azovstal for long time

2 min read
Mariupol is under heavy bombardment with super-heavy bombs, but no one been hiding in hospital near Azovstal for long time

Advisor to the mayor of besieged Mariupol Petro Andriuschenko confirmed the information about the bombing of the area around Azovstal plant by Russian invaders with super-heavy bombs, but denied reports that civilians were hiding in a hospital near the plant.

"Mariupol, in particular the area of Azovstal, is under heavy bombardment of super-heavy bombs. But no one has been hiding in the area around Azovstal for a long time, especially in the previously destroyed hospital building," Andriuschenko said in Telegram on Tuesday.

Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko did not confirm the information that one of the super-heavy bombs hit the hospital near Azovstal, where civilians were allegedly hiding.

"As an official and authorized to make statements, I cannot confirm this information now. According to my operational sources and sources from which we receive information, there was an explosion, but the facts of mass destruction of the local population and servicemen have not been confirmed at the moment. I will immediately inform the President's Office and the Command of the Armed Forces accordingly," Kyrylenko said on the air of the national telethon, answering the presenter's question about whether the super-heavy bomb of the occupiers could really have fallen on the hospital, in which civilians were allegedly hiding.

Tags: #mariupol #bombing
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:26 19.04.2022
Quite possible to restore steel enterprises in Mariupol – Illich Steel Works chief

Quite possible to restore steel enterprises in Mariupol – Illich Steel Works chief

18:27 19.04.2022
Russian occupiers drop three-tonne bomb on Azovstal – MP

Russian occupiers drop three-tonne bomb on Azovstal – MP

12:12 17.04.2022
We are in daily contact with defenders of Mariupol, but no 100% solution yet - Zelensky

We are in daily contact with defenders of Mariupol, but no 100% solution yet - Zelensky

15:24 16.04.2022
Occupiers will close Mariupol for entry, exit from Mon to filter all remaining men – mayor's adviser

Occupiers will close Mariupol for entry, exit from Mon to filter all remaining men – mayor's adviser

21:32 15.04.2022
Enemy trying to attack in separate directions, air strikes on Mariupol continue – AFU General Staff

Enemy trying to attack in separate directions, air strikes on Mariupol continue – AFU General Staff

13:56 15.04.2022
Occupants forbid residents of Mariupol to bury dead relatives, 13 mobile crematoriums operate in city

Occupants forbid residents of Mariupol to bury dead relatives, 13 mobile crematoriums operate in city

20:45 12.04.2022
Over 20,000 people already killed in Mariupol, residents are not allowed out of city for second day – local authorities

Over 20,000 people already killed in Mariupol, residents are not allowed out of city for second day – local authorities

20:08 12.04.2022
Occupiers capture crew members of another vessel in Mariupol port, 18 of them are Ukraine's citizens – Denisova

Occupiers capture crew members of another vessel in Mariupol port, 18 of them are Ukraine's citizens – Denisova

19:31 12.04.2022
Mariupol dpty mayor confirms chemical attack from Russian drone

Mariupol dpty mayor confirms chemical attack from Russian drone

13:54 12.04.2022
Australia checking info on possible use of chemical weapons by Russian army in Mariupol – Foreign Minister

Australia checking info on possible use of chemical weapons by Russian army in Mariupol – Foreign Minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Canada imposes sanctions on Nabiullina, Gutseriyev, Aven, Fridman

Russian occupiers drop three-tonne bomb on Azovstal – MP

Romania to hand over weapons to Ukraine – media

Polish PM opens town for IDPs in Lviv, announces construction of similar ones around Kyiv

Netherlands to send heavy equipment to Ukraine, including armoured vehicles – PM

LATEST

UN Secretary General urges Russia, Ukraine to establish Easter humanitarian pause

Russians fire Moskovsky district of Kharkiv by Uragan MLRS: Four killed, 14 wounded

Ukraine ready to exchange Medvedchuk for Mariupol defenders – MP

National telecom center blocks number of Internet access channels used by occupiers

Canada imposes sanctions on Nabiullina, Gutseriyev, Aven, Fridman

Romania to hand over weapons to Ukraine – media

Polish PM opens town for IDPs in Lviv, announces construction of similar ones around Kyiv

Netherlands to send heavy equipment to Ukraine, including armoured vehicles – PM

Due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv on Tuesday, three people killed, 16 wounded – Synehubov

Russia preparing mass provocations in Kherson region, plans to blame AFU for them

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD