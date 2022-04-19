During day, Ukrainian air defense destroys seven air targets of invaders - Command of Air Forces

Over the past day on Monday, April 18, Ukrainian air defense destroyed seven enemy air targets, including two cruise missiles, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"During the day on April 18, the air defense units of the Air Force and the Ground Forces destroyed seven air targets of Russian invaders: one aircraft (Su-30 fighter); four UAVs (OTR); two cruise missiles," a report on Facebook said on Monday night for Tuesday.