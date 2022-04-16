Missile attack in Darnytsky district of Kyiv claims one life, several people in hospitals – Klitschko

One person died and several were injured in a missle attack on the Darnytsky district of Kyiv on Saturday morning, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"There were explosions in the Darnytsky district. One dead, several people are now hospitalized, doctors are fighting for their lives," Klitschko said during the telethon on Saturday.

He also said that he could not forbid residents of Kyiv, who had left their homes since the beginning of the war, to return, but recommended that this should not be done for the time being. "The city of Kyiv was and remains the target of the aggressor, and we do not rule out that further shelling of the Ukrainian capital will continue," the mayor said.

He also said that the green zones surrounding Kyiv, especially from the north, are mined by the occupiers, there are "a lot of unexploded missiles, shells, and detonations causing deaths of people. There are already such cases… And therefore I want to emphasize again: please... visiting green areas and parks located on the border of the city of Kyiv is prohibited… This is dangerous," Klitschko added.