Facts

20:19 15.04.2022

Kim: Residential areas of Mykolaiv shelled with cluster shells, five people killed, another 15 wounded

1 min read
Kim: Residential areas of Mykolaiv shelled with cluster shells, five people killed, another 15 wounded

As a result of the shelling of Mykolaiv with cluster shells, five people were killed and 15 more were wounded, Head of Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaliy Kim has said.

"Daytime shelling of residential areas with cluster shells: some 15 wounded, five killed," he said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Kim said that among the dead was a man who raised an unexploded shell. "I repeat again! Do not touch unknown objects. This can be fatal."

Tags: #mykolaiv
