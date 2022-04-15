Facts

10:31 15.04.2022

Due to critical situation with staffing of its units, Russia plans to conduct covert mobilization at national level - General Staff

Due to the critical situation with recruitment of its units, the Russian leadership plans to conduct mobilization at the national level, which, in order to hide information, will be carried out in parallel with the planned conscription for military service, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"In connection with the current critical situation with the recruitment of combat units, the command of the armed forces of the Russian Federation plans to start a new mobilization process at the national level. According to the plan, mobilization, with the aim to hide it, will be carried out in parallel with the planned conscription for military service," the statement says.

It clarifies that in order to conduct hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, the invaders are training additional units from the northern fleet and the 8th combined arms army of the southern military district of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

To provide the units with weapons and military equipment, measures are being taken to remove them from long-term storage at bases and warehouses.

At the same time, the command of the Russian army fails to fulfill plans to mobilize human resources in the North Caucasus region to participate in the war against Ukraine. "The main reason is the unwillingness of the population of this region to participate in hostilities," the General Staff noted.

