Ukraine elected to three bodies of UN Economic and Social Council – MFA

On Wednesday, Ukraine was elected to the bodies of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informs that Ukraine has joined the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, the Commission on the Status of Women, as well as the Commission on Social Development.

"Ukraine was first represented in the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues for the period 2023-2025, where Suleiman Mamutov, a representative of the Crimean Tatar people, was nominated. The Ukrainian candidate won by an overwhelming majority of votes, bypassing the representative from the Russian Federation," the message says.

The press release notes that "within the framework of the Permanent Forum, Ukraine will make every effort to ensure the rights and freedoms of representatives of indigenous peoples, including in the temporarily occupied territories." It is also emphasized that "as part of the Forum, the Ukrainian side will continue the process of implementing the collective rights of indigenous peoples and is developing recommendations for the full application of the provisions of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples."

In addition, "Ukraine (...) was elected to the Commission on the Status of Women and the Commission on Social Development for the period 2023-2027."

It is reported that the Commissions are important platforms for countering Russia's atrocities.

"Within the framework of these bodies, our state will continue to work to ensure women's rights and promote social protection of the population of Ukraine in wartime and peacetime," the Foreign Ministry summed up.