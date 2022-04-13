At least two enemy aircraft shot down in Kharkiv region - Synehubov

On Wednesday, April 13, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down two enemy aircraft in Kharkiv region, head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"Today, the mobile units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down two Russian aircraft that attacked the settlements of Kharkiv region. We believe in our Armed Forces of Ukraine, protecting Kharkiv region around the clock," Synehubov wrote in his Telegram channel.