Facts

15:08 13.04.2022

At least two enemy aircraft shot down in Kharkiv region - Synehubov

1 min read
At least two enemy aircraft shot down in Kharkiv region - Synehubov

On Wednesday, April 13, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down two enemy aircraft in Kharkiv region, head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"Today, the mobile units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down two Russian aircraft that attacked the settlements of Kharkiv region. We believe in our Armed Forces of Ukraine, protecting Kharkiv region around the clock," Synehubov wrote in his Telegram channel.

Tags: #war
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:41 13.04.2022
If Ukrainian freedom fails, Poland, Moldova, Romania, Baltic states to become targets for Russia, so West should give Kyiv weapons now – Zelensky

If Ukrainian freedom fails, Poland, Moldova, Romania, Baltic states to become targets for Russia, so West should give Kyiv weapons now – Zelensky

16:33 13.04.2022
Iranian FM denies arms supplies to Russia with help of Iranian companies – Kuleba

Iranian FM denies arms supplies to Russia with help of Iranian companies – Kuleba

15:45 13.04.2022
Russian invaders use residential, agricultural infrastructure as a cover - General Staff

Russian invaders use residential, agricultural infrastructure as a cover - General Staff

15:06 13.04.2022
Ex-dpty of Kherson Regional Council turns to enemy's side, takes position in occupation administration - prosecutor's office

Ex-dpty of Kherson Regional Council turns to enemy's side, takes position in occupation administration - prosecutor's office

20:04 12.04.2022
Most malls manage to find balance with tenants on payments during war

Most malls manage to find balance with tenants on payments during war

09:31 12.04.2022
Law enforcers block withdrawal of assets of 7,000 pro-Russian companies – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Law enforcers block withdrawal of assets of 7,000 pro-Russian companies – Ministry of Internal Affairs

09:30 12.04.2022
Russian army has lost 19,600 servicemen, 732 tanks and 157 aircraft during the war – General Staff

Russian army has lost 19,600 servicemen, 732 tanks and 157 aircraft during the war – General Staff

13:51 10.04.2022
In Kherson region, invaders suffer losses in size of company task force – Arestovych

In Kherson region, invaders suffer losses in size of company task force – Arestovych

12:38 10.04.2022
Kharkiv, its suburbs subjected to 66 enemy shelling in day, there are casualties – Synehubov

Kharkiv, its suburbs subjected to 66 enemy shelling in day, there are casualties – Synehubov

12:16 10.04.2022
Russian army lost 19,300 servicemen, 722 tanks, 1,911 armored vehicles during war in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russian army lost 19,300 servicemen, 722 tanks, 1,911 armored vehicles during war in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

If Ukrainian freedom fails, Poland, Moldova, Romania, Baltic states to become targets for Russia, so West should give Kyiv weapons now – Zelensky

Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia visit Borodyanka

Iranian FM denies arms supplies to Russia with help of Iranian companies – Kuleba

EU Council approves increase in military aid to Ukraine to EUR 1.5 bln

Bundestag approves supply of heavy military equipment to Ukraine - MP Faber

LATEST

Ukraine deserves huge recovery effort like Marshall Plan - Latvian president

Georgian MPs to visit Ukraine against backdrop of deterioration of bilateral relations

Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia visit Borodyanka

EU Council approves increase in military aid to Ukraine to EUR 1.5 bln

Bundestag approves supply of heavy military equipment to Ukraine - MP Faber

MFA disappointed with Macron's unwillingness to recognize genocide of Ukrainians by Russia

We to prove in court that Russia committed genocide of Ukrainian people - Yermak

UK includes Alekperov, Yevtushenkov, Bokarev in sanctions list

Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine discusses with Kuleba Brussels' assistance to Kyiv, fight against Russian disinformation in world

USA ready to consider possibility of supplying Ukraine with weapons for attacks on Russian airfields

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD