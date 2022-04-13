Facts

15:06 13.04.2022

Ex-dpty of Kherson Regional Council turns to enemy's side, takes position in occupation administration - prosecutor's office

2 min read
A former deputy of Kherson regional council from the Opposition Bloc political party urged local residents to support the aggression of the Russian Federation and voluntarily agreed to head the occupying power in one of the cities of the region, Prosecutor General's Office reports.

"Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, the former deputy of Kherson Regional Council from the Opposition Bloc political party was notified of suspicion of high treason and collaboration activities (part 2 of Article 111, part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)", a message posted on the telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office says.

According to the prosecutor's office, the deputy of Kherson Regional Council of the 7th convocation joined in organizing and holding mass events in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson in support of the aggressor state and its occupying troops, calling on residents to obey and accept the "Russian world".

"Having political experience, the suspect agreed with the military of the Russian Federation on the provision of forceful conditions for him to lead one of the cities of Kherson region. With the help of weapons, the occupiers forced local governments and utilities to recognize him as the new head of the city. After that, he voluntarily assumed the position of head in created by the occupation administration of the aggressor state," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by the SBU Department in Kherson region.

Tags: #war #kherson_region
