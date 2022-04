Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine discusses with Kuleba Brussels' assistance to Kyiv, fight against Russian disinformation in world

Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas held a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, during which a number of issues of bilateral cooperation between Kyiv and Brussels were discussed.

"Great to reconnect in Kyiv with Dmytro Kuleba. Lots of things to discuss: EU's assistance, including weapons, the work on Ukraine's membership application, fighting Russian disinformation worldwide," Maasikas tweeted on Wednesday.