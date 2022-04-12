Facts

21:02 12.04.2022

Biden, Johnson discuss with continuation of assistance to Ukraine – White House

1 min read
Biden, Johnson discuss with continuation of assistance to Ukraine – White House

 U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a telephone conversation discussed the Prime Minister's recent trip to Kyiv, as well as continued assistance to Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom about the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Ukraine," the White House said in the press release.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue providing security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Last Saturday, Johnson traveled to Ukraine and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Then Johnson said that London would increase economic and sanctions pressure on Russia and, in particular, would affect its ability to use energy resources.

Tags: #ukraine #biden #johnson
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:59 12.04.2022
USA ready to send Ukraine more sophisticated weapons that require additional training – TV

USA ready to send Ukraine more sophisticated weapons that require additional training – TV

20:48 12.04.2022
Sweden, Poland to hold joint conference on May 5 to raise funds to help Ukrainians – Lviv authorities

Sweden, Poland to hold joint conference on May 5 to raise funds to help Ukrainians – Lviv authorities

10:17 11.04.2022
Estonia sends over 10 tonnes of aid to Ukraine for uninterrupted power transmission

Estonia sends over 10 tonnes of aid to Ukraine for uninterrupted power transmission

20:26 10.04.2022
EIB pledges additional EUR4 bln to support Ukrainian war refugees

EIB pledges additional EUR4 bln to support Ukrainian war refugees

19:21 10.04.2022
Canada to send CAD1 bln to help Ukraine through special IMF accounts - Shmyhal

Canada to send CAD1 bln to help Ukraine through special IMF accounts - Shmyhal

13:08 10.04.2022
UK delivers 177 mobile power generators to Ukraine

UK delivers 177 mobile power generators to Ukraine

12:48 10.04.2022
Stand Up For Ukraine raises $4.6 bln in grants, $5.5 bln in loans to help Ukrainian refugees, IDPs – co-organizer

Stand Up For Ukraine raises $4.6 bln in grants, $5.5 bln in loans to help Ukrainian refugees, IDPs – co-organizer

12:27 10.04.2022
Estonia sends over 10 tonnes of aid to Ukraine for uninterrupted power transmission – Economy Ministry

Estonia sends over 10 tonnes of aid to Ukraine for uninterrupted power transmission – Economy Ministry

09:14 10.04.2022
UK ready to take patronage over Kyiv, its region after war – Zelensky

UK ready to take patronage over Kyiv, its region after war – Zelensky

20:38 09.04.2022
UK to supply technology, know-how to ensure that Ukraine never blackmailed – Johnson

UK to supply technology, know-how to ensure that Ukraine never blackmailed – Johnson

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

USA ready to send Ukraine more sophisticated weapons that require additional training – TV

Over 20,000 people already killed in Mariupol, residents are not allowed out of city for second day – local authorities

Occupiers capture crew members of another vessel in Mariupol port, 18 of them are Ukraine's citizens – Denisova

Mariupol dpty mayor confirms chemical attack from Russian drone

Bodies of 403 civilians found dead in Bucha, 16 missing

LATEST

Over 20,000 people already killed in Mariupol, residents are not allowed out of city for second day – local authorities

Occupiers capture crew members of another vessel in Mariupol port, 18 of them are Ukraine's citizens – Denisova

Mariupol dpty mayor confirms chemical attack from Russian drone

Bodies of 403 civilians found dead in Bucha, 16 missing

French experts arrive in Ukraine to assist in investigating Russia's war crimes – Prosecutor General's Office

Nearly 26,000 books for children of Ukrainian refugees already been printed in five European countries – Culture Ministry

Occupants resume work of schools in Volnovakha in Russian under Russia's program – ombudsman

Occupants shot evacuation column in Brovarsky district in March, four people killed, including child – prosecutor's office

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,892 civilians, 2,558 injured – UN

Putin calls Belarus suitable platform for Russia-Ukraine talks

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD