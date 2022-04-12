Biden, Johnson discuss with continuation of assistance to Ukraine – White House

U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a telephone conversation discussed the Prime Minister's recent trip to Kyiv, as well as continued assistance to Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue providing security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Last Saturday, Johnson traveled to Ukraine and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Then Johnson said that London would increase economic and sanctions pressure on Russia and, in particular, would affect its ability to use energy resources.