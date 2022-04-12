Facts

19:23 12.04.2022

Bodies of 403 civilians found dead in Bucha, 16 missing

3 min read
Bodies of 403 civilians found dead in Bucha, 16 missing

The number of bodies of civilians killed in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, has risen to 403, of which 163 have been identified, Mayor of Bucha Anatoliy Fedoruk said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center (Kyiv).

"We have 403 killed, brutally tortured bodies. The competent authorities are carrying out appropriate procedures. Today, the opening of the second mass grave has begun. Some 163 people have already been identified, we know what kind of people they were, where they lived. The death toll will grow – the police, military, special services are passing every quarter, every house, they find burial places in private territories, raise bodies. It remains to clear four more small microdistricts. Some 16 people are considered missing, they have not been in contact for a long period of time. Most likely, we will find their bodies between settlements in the forests, because the residents of the villages of Zdvyzhivka, Babyntsi, Lubianka saw how the enemies were taken from the city and taken to their places of deployment in the forest area," Fedoruk said.

He also confirmed the data of Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova about new facts of rape of 25 women of different ages, but declined to clarify the details, citing the sensitivity of the issue.

According to Fedoruk, the restoration of the critical infrastructure of the city has begun in the city. By April 17, Bucha plans to restore power supply, which will allow water supply and sewerage to be launched. Gas supply will also be restored during the week.

In total, 22 high-rise buildings were destroyed in the city (two of which cannot be restored and will be dismantled) and 243 private houses. Building surveys are ongoing.

"The orcs did not bypass a single house - apartments, houses. They robbed, left their symbols, signs. People will be shocked by their savagery," Fedoruk said.

"We are preparing the city for peaceful life and the return of citizens," the mayor said.

At the same time, he noted that after April 17 it will be possible to consider the issue of the return of evacuees. According to the mayor, the police and volunteers control the situation in the city.

The most dangerous now are forests and forest plantations. Fedoruk warns the locals not to enter the forests.

"The vast territories where Russian artillery stood, where tanks and other weapons were dug in between Bucha, Myrotske, Nemishayev, Vorzel and in the area of ​​Blystavytsia and Zvyzhivka-Babyntsi. And a large number of mines. It is forbidden to enter forests, forest belts, where Russian invaders used to be is strictly prohibited," Fedoruk said.

Tags: #bucha
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:20 12.04.2022
French experts arrive in Ukraine to assist in investigating Russia's war crimes – Prosecutor General's Office

French experts arrive in Ukraine to assist in investigating Russia's war crimes – Prosecutor General's Office

11:30 11.04.2022
Bridge connecting Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Vorzel with Kyiv opened

Bridge connecting Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Vorzel with Kyiv opened

14:22 10.04.2022
Kuleba urges scholars from all over world to investigate causes of 'Bucha massacre'

Kuleba urges scholars from all over world to investigate causes of 'Bucha massacre'

21:21 09.04.2022
Austrian Chancellor visits Bucha

Austrian Chancellor visits Bucha

17:09 08.04.2022
Exhumation of bodies of Ukrainians who died during Russian occupation begins in Bucha

Exhumation of bodies of Ukrainians who died during Russian occupation begins in Bucha

15:04 07.04.2022
SBU to identify everyone involved in atrocities in Bucha, other cities of Kyiv region

SBU to identify everyone involved in atrocities in Bucha, other cities of Kyiv region

13:58 07.04.2022
Vodafone Ukraine restores communication in settlements of Bucha district

Vodafone Ukraine restores communication in settlements of Bucha district

15:40 06.04.2022
Law enforcers document Russia's war crimes in Bucha, Borodianka – prosecutor's office

Law enforcers document Russia's war crimes in Bucha, Borodianka – prosecutor's office

15:04 06.04.2022
Pope handed over flag of Ukraine from Bucha

Pope handed over flag of Ukraine from Bucha

10:49 06.04.2022
More than 400 civilians missing in Hostomel

More than 400 civilians missing in Hostomel

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Mariupol dpty mayor confirms chemical attack from Russian drone

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,892 civilians, 2,558 injured – UN

Some 168 settlements in seven regions cleared of mines – official

Village of Novoyakovlivka shelled with phosphorus ammunition in Zaporizhia region

It’s necessary to define specific deadlines for each country to limit the use of Russian energy resources - Zelensky in Lithuanian Parliament

LATEST

Mariupol dpty mayor confirms chemical attack from Russian drone

Nearly 26,000 books for children of Ukrainian refugees already been printed in five European countries – Culture Ministry

Occupants resume work of schools in Volnovakha in Russian under Russia's program – ombudsman

Occupants shot evacuation column in Brovarsky district in March, four people killed, including child – prosecutor's office

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,892 civilians, 2,558 injured – UN

Putin calls Belarus suitable platform for Russia-Ukraine talks

Some 168 settlements in seven regions cleared of mines – official

Ukraine working on oil and gas embargo mechanisms for Russia – Yermak

Russian occupiers inflict over UAH 110 mln in losses on Mykolaiv – mayor

Slovakia preparing return of its diplomats to Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD