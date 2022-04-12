Bodies of 403 civilians found dead in Bucha, 16 missing

The number of bodies of civilians killed in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, has risen to 403, of which 163 have been identified, Mayor of Bucha Anatoliy Fedoruk said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center (Kyiv).

"We have 403 killed, brutally tortured bodies. The competent authorities are carrying out appropriate procedures. Today, the opening of the second mass grave has begun. Some 163 people have already been identified, we know what kind of people they were, where they lived. The death toll will grow – the police, military, special services are passing every quarter, every house, they find burial places in private territories, raise bodies. It remains to clear four more small microdistricts. Some 16 people are considered missing, they have not been in contact for a long period of time. Most likely, we will find their bodies between settlements in the forests, because the residents of the villages of Zdvyzhivka, Babyntsi, Lubianka saw how the enemies were taken from the city and taken to their places of deployment in the forest area," Fedoruk said.

He also confirmed the data of Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova about new facts of rape of 25 women of different ages, but declined to clarify the details, citing the sensitivity of the issue.

According to Fedoruk, the restoration of the critical infrastructure of the city has begun in the city. By April 17, Bucha plans to restore power supply, which will allow water supply and sewerage to be launched. Gas supply will also be restored during the week.

In total, 22 high-rise buildings were destroyed in the city (two of which cannot be restored and will be dismantled) and 243 private houses. Building surveys are ongoing.

"The orcs did not bypass a single house - apartments, houses. They robbed, left their symbols, signs. People will be shocked by their savagery," Fedoruk said.

"We are preparing the city for peaceful life and the return of citizens," the mayor said.

At the same time, he noted that after April 17 it will be possible to consider the issue of the return of evacuees. According to the mayor, the police and volunteers control the situation in the city.

The most dangerous now are forests and forest plantations. Fedoruk warns the locals not to enter the forests.

"The vast territories where Russian artillery stood, where tanks and other weapons were dug in between Bucha, Myrotske, Nemishayev, Vorzel and in the area of ​​Blystavytsia and Zvyzhivka-Babyntsi. And a large number of mines. It is forbidden to enter forests, forest belts, where Russian invaders used to be is strictly prohibited," Fedoruk said.