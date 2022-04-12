Facts

16:17 12.04.2022

Russian occupiers inflict over UAH 110 mln in losses on Mykolaiv – mayor

During the war, Russian occupiers inflicted more than UAH 110 million in losses on Mykolaiv, Mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych has said.

"To date, we have calculated losses for more than UAH 110 million in the city," Senkevych said on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to him, as a result of the actions of the Russian invaders, social protection institutions were damaged (three facilities worth about UAH 1 million were damaged), health institutions (five facilities for more than UAH 4 million), education (46 facilities for more than UAH 20 million), physical culture and sports (five facilities for more than UAH 5.5 million), as well as the housing sector (550 applications for about UAH 80 million).

"We will definitely restore everything, rebuild our city and all of Ukraine. Unfortunately, we can no longer return the lives and health of thousands of Ukrainians. But so that these losses are not in vain, we just have to defeat Russia in this war and build a strong and successful Ukraine," Senkevych said.

