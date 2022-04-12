Facts

10:08 12.04.2022

Info about use of chemical weapons by Russian army in Mariupol being checked – dpty defense minister

The Ukrainian authorities are currently checking information about the possible use of chemical weapons by Russian occupiers in the besieged Mariupol, said Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar.

"As of now, we are checking this information, trying to understand what [it was]. However, according to preliminary data, I can say that there is an assumption that this phosphorous ammunition may have been. But the final official information will be later," Maliar said on the air of the national telethon, answering the question of the presenters about the possible use of chemical weapons by the occupiers in Mariupol the day before.

