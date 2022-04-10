Facts

12:38 10.04.2022

Kharkiv, its suburbs subjected to 66 enemy shelling in day, there are casualties – Synehubov

1 min read
Kharkiv, its suburbs subjected to 66 enemy shelling in day, there are casualties – Synehubov

Russian invaders continue to shell residential areas of Kharkiv and its suburbs, as a result of which there are casualties and injured, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops launched about 66 artillery and mortar strikes on the districts of Saltivka, Piatykhatky, Oleksiyivka, the city center. As a result of the shelling, unfortunately, nine people were wounded. On this day, Derhachi and [Kharkivsky] district were again shelled, two people killed, there are wounded," Synehubov said on his Facebook page.

"As you can see, the Russian army continues to 'fight' against the civilian population, because it has no victories at the front," he said.

Tags: #kharkiv #war
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:51 10.04.2022
In Kherson region, invaders suffer losses in size of company task force – Arestovych

In Kherson region, invaders suffer losses in size of company task force – Arestovych

12:16 10.04.2022
Russian army lost 19,300 servicemen, 722 tanks, 1,911 armored vehicles during war in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russian army lost 19,300 servicemen, 722 tanks, 1,911 armored vehicles during war in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

11:57 10.04.2022
From beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 177 children killed, 336 wounded – PGO

From beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 177 children killed, 336 wounded – PGO

11:55 10.04.2022
Zelensky, Putin talks on security guarantees to take place after battle in Donbas – Podoliak

Zelensky, Putin talks on security guarantees to take place after battle in Donbas – Podoliak

18:14 09.04.2022
Russian Armed Forces launch missile attack on Kharkiv residential area, 12 people rescued and evacuated

Russian Armed Forces launch missile attack on Kharkiv residential area, 12 people rescued and evacuated

20:34 08.04.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 1,626 civilians, injures 2,267 – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,626 civilians, injures 2,267 – UN

20:33 08.04.2022
There are dead and wounded due to night missile strike on Krasnosilka village – Regional Military Administration

There are dead and wounded due to night missile strike on Krasnosilka village – Regional Military Administration

19:51 08.04.2022
Russians not interested in military service under contract – Ukraine's Defense Intelligence

Russians not interested in military service under contract – Ukraine's Defense Intelligence

19:43 08.04.2022
Biden thanks Slovakia for supplying air defense system Ukraine, promises new advanced weapons

Biden thanks Slovakia for supplying air defense system Ukraine, promises new advanced weapons

19:20 08.04.2022
War crimes committed by Russia in Bucha and elsewhere must be investigated, prosecuted – Borrell

War crimes committed by Russia in Bucha and elsewhere must be investigated, prosecuted – Borrell

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In Kherson region, invaders suffer losses in size of company task force – Arestovych

UN raises estimate of internally displaced persons in Ukraine to 7.1 mln

Stand Up For Ukraine raises $4.6 bln in grants, $5.5 bln in loans to help Ukrainian refugees, IDPs – co-organizer

Russian army lost 19,300 servicemen, 722 tanks, 1,911 armored vehicles during war in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

From beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 177 children killed, 336 wounded – PGO

LATEST

UN raises estimate of internally displaced persons in Ukraine to 7.1 mln

UK delivers 177 mobile power generators to Ukraine

Stand Up For Ukraine raises $4.6 bln in grants, $5.5 bln in loans to help Ukrainian refugees, IDPs – co-organizer

Klitschko at meeting with Austrian Chancellor notes importance of strengthening sanctions against Russia

Estonia sends over 10 tonnes of aid to Ukraine for uninterrupted power transmission – Economy Ministry

German company KMW offers to sell 100 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine – Welt

Zelensky thanks Trudeau for supporting Ukraine

Zelensky: Kyivan Rus' first miraculous icon of St. Nicholas 'Wet' to return to Ukraine

Oil embargo for Russia should be first step for all democracies – Zelensky

UK ready to take patronage over Kyiv, its region after war – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD