Kharkiv, its suburbs subjected to 66 enemy shelling in day, there are casualties – Synehubov

Russian invaders continue to shell residential areas of Kharkiv and its suburbs, as a result of which there are casualties and injured, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops launched about 66 artillery and mortar strikes on the districts of Saltivka, Piatykhatky, Oleksiyivka, the city center. As a result of the shelling, unfortunately, nine people were wounded. On this day, Derhachi and [Kharkivsky] district were again shelled, two people killed, there are wounded," Synehubov said on his Facebook page.

"As you can see, the Russian army continues to 'fight' against the civilian population, because it has no victories at the front," he said.