11:57 10.04.2022

From beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 177 children killed, 336 wounded – PGO

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in Ukraine, some 177 children have been killed and 336 wounded, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"More than 513 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the Russian armed invasion into our state. At the same time, according to the data received by juvenile prosecutors, 177 children were killed and more than 336 were wounded. Now children in Donetsk region have suffered the most, namely 108 children, while 93 children in Kyiv, some 76 children in Kharkiv, some 51 children in Chernihiv, some 40 children in Mykolaiv, some 35 children in Luhansk, some 22 children in Zaporizhia, some 29 children in Kherson, some 16 in the capital, some 16 in Sumy, some 15 in Zhytomyr regions," the PGO said on the Telegram channel on Sunday.

Tags: #children #war
