UK to supply technology, know-how to ensure that Ukraine never blackmailed – Johnson

The UK will supply Ukraine with technology, know-how to ensure that Ukraine is never blackmailed or threatened, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said after meeting with Ukrainian President in Kyiv.

He said at a briefing with the President of Ukraine in Kyiv on Saturday that the UK and other partners will supply equipment, technology, know-how, intelligence, so that Ukraine will never face the horrors of invasion, so that Ukraine will never be blackmailed or threatened in any way.

At the same time, he said, a lot remains to be done to ensure the success of Ukraine and its victory, as well as the defeat of Putin.