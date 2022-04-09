Facts

20:17 09.04.2022

UK and partners to step up economic pressure on Russia – Johnson

1 min read
The UK will increase economic and sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, in particular, they will affect its ability to use its energy, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

He said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday in Kyiv that it is necessary to provide all kinds of support to Ukraine and together with partners we will increase economic pressure, and we will intensify sanctions against Russia every week. We will not be limited to asset freezes or sanctions against oligarchs, we will also affect Russia's ability to use its energy, he said.

