Chancellor of Austria: Attempts to circumvent sanctions against Russia to be punished

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that Raiffeisen Bank supports sanctions against the Russian Federation and has not invested in the Russian economy since the occupation of Crimea, and the Austrian government does not intend to ignore attempts to circumvent anti-Russian sanctions by anyone.

"Raiffeisen Bank has branches not only in Russia, but also here in Ukraine. Raiffeisen supported our sanctions immediately, but we knew from the very beginning, since the Russian Federation annexed Crimea, that it is impossible to invest in Russia, because it is a risky investment, and there is no support from the Austrian government for Raiffeisen Bank, although it is a very large investor in Ukraine as well. And Raiffeisen Bank itself will try to make efforts to ensure that all sanctions are respected," Nehammer said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday, answering a journalist's question about the work of Raiffeisen Bank in Russia.

"In Austria, any attempts to circumvent these sanctions will be punished. We must come up with strong, powerful sanctions against Russia. Not only the Austrian Raiffeisen Bank, but also other firms and banks are losing large investments. But the losses that the Austrian economy is suffering from sanctions, although they amount to billions of euros, are incomparable with the pain and grief that the Ukrainian people are experiencing," the Austrian Chancellor added.

He stressed that Austria will strengthen sanctions against Russia until the war is over. "In military terms, we are neutral, but we can never accept crimes and will help those who suffer from injustice. This means that Austria fully supports the sanctions of the European Union, introduces them at home, and Austria also supports Ukraine with its capabilities, which from the point of view of Ukraine is most necessary. We will further strengthen sanctions within the framework of the European Union until the war is over. And now another package of sanctions has been adopted, and it will not be the last, in order for the war to be stopped," Nehammer said.

According to him, the new package of sanctions will have to be "more powerful and more precise" - "Russian weapons factories will not receive electronic parts and drones will not be able to fly without these parts, and weapons will not be able to be used."

"We will continue to follow this path, and everyone in the European Union is united, and we will make these sanctions more powerful than they have ever been known in the EU before. We understand that they are insufficient because people are dying, but we need to impose these sanctions in such numbers that they are directed against those who cause these sanctions. And all partners in the EU want to stop this war," the German Chancellor stressed.

He also noted that Austria is making efforts to create effective humanitarian corridors, including for the evacuation of people from Mariupol, Donetsk region, and also promised to support refugees from Ukraine. "There is great solidarity in Austria with those people who were driven out of Ukraine by the war. There is a lot of willingness to help, and this unites the Austrian society very much - people want to help and help if they can. I promise it won't stop," said Nehammer.