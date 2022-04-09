Kramatorsk railway station suspends work due to damage, evacuation to continue from Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, Novozolotarivka - Ukrzaliznytsia

Due to shelling and damage to the station in Kramatorsk, its work is suspended, the evacuation of the population from Donetsk and Luhansk regions will continue from the stations in Sloviansk, Pokrovsk and Novozolotarivka, the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

"Ukrzaliznytsia, despite the terrible enemy attack on Kramatorsk railway station that took place on April 8, will continue the evacuation from Donbas. Donetsk and Luhansk military administrations are directing maximum efforts to evacuate citizens, primarily children, women, the elderly, people with disabilities - now is the time to do this, because the shelling is becoming more intense. Therefore, the railway does not leave the task of taking everyone to safety," the ministry's telegram channel said in a statement.

The UZ also reported that Kramatorsk railway station is suspending work due to damage, but the evacuation will continue from Sloviansk and Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, as well as from the Novozolotarivka station in Luhansk region.

"In view of the growing number of attacks on civilian objects, in particular railway stations, measures will be further strengthened to prevent congestion around stations, to separate passenger flows, etc.," UZ said.

The full schedule of evacuations is published in the telegram channel in separate messages.