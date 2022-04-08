Facts

18:23 08.04.2022

Zelensky meets with European Commission's President, EU High Representative in Kyiv

1 min read
Zelensky meets with European Commission's President, EU High Representative in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky started a meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, who arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

"Talks will be held in a narrow circle, after which the head of state and EU representatives will make statements for Ukrainian and foreign media and answer their questions," the President's Office of Ukraine said.

Tags: #zelensky #borrell #leyen
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:20 08.04.2022
War crimes committed by Russia in Bucha and elsewhere must be investigated, prosecuted – Borrell

War crimes committed by Russia in Bucha and elsewhere must be investigated, prosecuted – Borrell

12:30 08.04.2022
Suspension of Russia's membership in Human Rights Council indicates determination to hold Kremlin to account for war in Ukraine

Suspension of Russia's membership in Human Rights Council indicates determination to hold Kremlin to account for war in Ukraine

10:34 08.04.2022
European Commission head going to Kyiv

European Commission head going to Kyiv

09:39 08.04.2022
UN needs to isolate Russia – Zelensky

UN needs to isolate Russia – Zelensky

18:43 07.04.2022
Zelensky grateful to Cyprus for decision on ban for Russian ships to enter ports

Zelensky grateful to Cyprus for decision on ban for Russian ships to enter ports

13:28 07.04.2022
Greece can help implement humanitarian mission to save inhabitants of Mariupol – Zelensky in address to Greek parliamentarians

Greece can help implement humanitarian mission to save inhabitants of Mariupol – Zelensky in address to Greek parliamentarians

12:46 06.04.2022
Von der Leyen: new sanctions package against Russia will not be our last sanctions

Von der Leyen: new sanctions package against Russia will not be our last sanctions

12:20 06.04.2022
After what the world saw in Bucha sanctions against Russia must be commensurate with gravity of its war crimes – Zelensky

After what the world saw in Bucha sanctions against Russia must be commensurate with gravity of its war crimes – Zelensky

11:37 06.04.2022
Borrell: We will continue to arm, support Ukraine to end war

Borrell: We will continue to arm, support Ukraine to end war

18:46 05.04.2022
Russia turns UN Security Council veto into 'right to die' – Zelensky

Russia turns UN Security Council veto into 'right to die' – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

As result of missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station, 50 people killed, including five children

Exhumation of bodies of Ukrainians who died during Russian occupation begins in Bucha

As result of station shelling in Kramatorsk by occupiers, 39 people killed, 89 injured

Russian army can do same as in Bucha, in any city in Europe – Zelensky in Finnish Parliament

Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk train station kills at least 39, including four children – SBU

LATEST

Stefanishyna: Italy declares its readiness to restore Mariupol, Greece – its readiness to restore Odesa

UK to provide Ukraine with further GBP 100 mln military aid – Johnson

Michel: Special EU summit to take place on May 30-31; Ukraine is on agenda

Russian troops destroy archive of Chornobyl NPP

As result of missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station, 50 people killed, including five children

Exhumation of bodies of Ukrainians who died during Russian occupation begins in Bucha

Electronic court doesn’t work because it hasn’t been created - Supreme Court chairman

New UK sanctions target daughters of Putin, Lavrov

Georgian PM: Kyiv's allegation on Tbilisi's role in smuggling goods to Russia libelous

Humanitarian cargoes not delivered to Mariupol, evacuation by own cars is more complicated

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD