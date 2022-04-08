Zelensky meets with European Commission's President, EU High Representative in Kyiv
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky started a meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, who arrived in Kyiv on a visit.
"Talks will be held in a narrow circle, after which the head of state and EU representatives will make statements for Ukrainian and foreign media and answer their questions," the President's Office of Ukraine said.