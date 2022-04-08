Facts

17:09 08.04.2022

Exhumation of bodies of Ukrainians who died during Russian occupation begins in Bucha

2 min read
Exhumation of bodies of Ukrainians who died during Russian occupation begins in Bucha

In Bucha (Kyiv region) on Friday, the exhumation of bodies from a mass temporary burial site near a local church began, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova has said.

"Near the church there is a large grave – public utility workers buried victims of war crimes in it - those who died after shelling and murder. There are approximately 67 bodies here. Forensic experts, investigators and prosecutors examine each body. Of those who were dug out, most had gunshot and shrapnel wounds from explosions, only fragments remained from some bodies," the prosecutor general wrote on Facebook on Friday.

She said that some of the dead were with documents, while the rest would have to be recognized by relatives by clothing or other signs and identified by DNA.

"Next will be painstaking work to establish the circumstances of the death of each. We already have witnesses of how these civilians were killed by the rashists. They simply went for bread or medicine, they spoke Ukrainian, or helped volunteers or the army. Bucha was one of polygons of the so-called "denazification," or, in other words, the destruction of Ukrainians," Venediktova said.

The Prosecutor General added that the Ukrainian law enforcement officers already have 100 pages of data of the Russian military personnel – the occupiers of Bucha.

"Our ultimate goal is to identify everyone who pulled the trigger and gave orders to massively kill Ukrainians, use torture and rape as a weapon," Venediktova said.

Tags: #bucha #exhumation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:04 07.04.2022
SBU to identify everyone involved in atrocities in Bucha, other cities of Kyiv region

SBU to identify everyone involved in atrocities in Bucha, other cities of Kyiv region

13:58 07.04.2022
Vodafone Ukraine restores communication in settlements of Bucha district

Vodafone Ukraine restores communication in settlements of Bucha district

15:40 06.04.2022
Law enforcers document Russia's war crimes in Bucha, Borodianka – prosecutor's office

Law enforcers document Russia's war crimes in Bucha, Borodianka – prosecutor's office

15:04 06.04.2022
Pope handed over flag of Ukraine from Bucha

Pope handed over flag of Ukraine from Bucha

10:49 06.04.2022
More than 400 civilians missing in Hostomel

More than 400 civilians missing in Hostomel

21:02 05.04.2022
Council of Europe's Secretary General calls for urgent, independent probe into atrocities of Russian occupiers in Bucha

Council of Europe's Secretary General calls for urgent, independent probe into atrocities of Russian occupiers in Bucha

19:01 05.04.2022
Occupiers tried to burn bodies of six civilians in Bucha to hide traces of torture

Occupiers tried to burn bodies of six civilians in Bucha to hide traces of torture

17:43 05.04.2022
Russian soldiers who committed atrocities in Bucha being returned to Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

Russian soldiers who committed atrocities in Bucha being returned to Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

11:20 05.04.2022
Talks with Russia after Bucha tragedy will be challenge - Zelensky

Talks with Russia after Bucha tragedy will be challenge - Zelensky

10:30 05.04.2022
Kuleba invites FMs doubting need for sanctions against Russia to visit Bucha in Ukraine

Kuleba invites FMs doubting need for sanctions against Russia to visit Bucha in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to apply to EU this summer – Yermak

Biden thanks Slovakia for supplying air defense system Ukraine, promises new advanced weapons

Zelensky meets with European Commission's President, EU High Representative in Kyiv

As result of missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station, 50 people killed, including five children

As result of station shelling in Kramatorsk by occupiers, 39 people killed, 89 injured

LATEST

Ukraine to apply to EU this summer – Yermak

Russians not interested in military service under contract – Ukraine's Defense Intelligence

Biden thanks Slovakia for supplying air defense system Ukraine, promises new advanced weapons

Stefanishyna: Italy declares its readiness to restore Mariupol, Greece – its readiness to restore Odesa

War crimes committed by Russia in Bucha and elsewhere must be investigated, prosecuted – Borrell

UK to provide Ukraine with further GBP 100 mln military aid – Johnson

Michel: Special EU summit to take place on May 30-31; Ukraine is on agenda

Zelensky meets with European Commission's President, EU High Representative in Kyiv

Russian troops destroy archive of Chornobyl NPP

As result of missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station, 50 people killed, including five children

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD