17:52 07.04.2022

So far, none of allies provided their vision of security guarantees for Ukraine - Kuleba

So far, none of the allies has provided their vision of security guarantees for Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"I did not bring up the issue of security guarantees at the meeting because we know exactly the list of allies that we see as potential security guarantors with whom we are negotiating on a bilateral basis. But at my bilateral meetings here, we raise and discuss this issue with them. They get a better understanding of what we want. But we are still discussing. None of them have given us their vision of security guarantees at the moment," Kuleba said at a press conference after attending a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Thursday.
 

