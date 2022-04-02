Facts

21:14 02.04.2022

Draft documents at Ukrainian-Russian talks ready for discussion by presidents – Arakhamia

The Russian side during a video conference on Friday confirmed that the draft agreements that were discussed at a meeting in Istanbul this week are ready for discussion by the presidents of Ukraine and Russia, head of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks David Arakhamia said during a telethon on Ukrainian television on Saturday.

"Russia has given an official answer on all positions, which is that they accept this position [Ukrainian] with the exception of the issue of Crimea. Kuleba [Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine] said that there is no official confirmation in writing, but verbally, as of yesterday, via videoconference, they heard that the Russian side does not object to such positions and we are moving further from the point of view of legal more," he said.

According to him, "they [the Russian side] also confirmed our thesis that draft documents have been developed enough to conduct direct consultations between the two leaders of the countries."

"Our task is to prepare the final stage not of the document itself, but of those issues that we touched upon, and to prepare the future meeting of the presidents," he said.

