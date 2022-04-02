Facts

18:20 02.04.2022

Italy ready to become guarantor for Ukraine – FM

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announced his country's readiness to become one of the guarantors of Ukraine's neutral status.

"The main priority for us is the continuation of the negotiation process. The actions taken by Turkey are highly appreciated. The results of the negotiations will be analyzed. Italy is ready to act as a guarantor of Ukraine's neutral status," the Italian minister told reporters in Baku on Saturday.

Di Maio also said that as a result of the sanctions against Russia, the question arose of accelerating the expansion of the energy sector. "In this context, Italy pays special attention to the development of cooperation with reliable partners with great potential, including Azerbaijan," the Foreign Minister said.

In addition, he said that "Italy, within the framework of the energy security plan drawn up, is aimed at moving away from the Russian market." "To this end, Rome intends to intensify work in the direction of the Mediterranean region," the Italian Foreign Minister said.

